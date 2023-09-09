Charlotte Flair and 31-year-old star emerge victorious after former WWE champion's surprise return

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Charlotte Flair teamed up with Shotzi to take on IYO SKY and Bayley in a tag team match.

Last week on the blue brand, The Ballsy Bad*ss collided with The Role Model in a one-on-one match after weeks of feuding, and she emerged victorious. The Queen showed up and attacked Damage CTRL, setting up the tag match for this week.

During the match on SmackDown this week, IYO SKY and Bayley hit Shotzi with a double kick to the head in the ring. The latter was the victim of several two-on-one attacks, but she finally managed to tag in her partner. Charlotte Flair took out SKY and Bayley with a double crossbody off the ropes and hit them both with a series of chops.

She caught her fellow Four Horsewomen after the latter came off the ropes and took her down with a fallaway slam followed by a handspring clothesline. IYO SKY came in, but she ate a vertical suplex. Charlotte Flair then locked Bayley in the Figure Four, but The Genius of the Sky broke the hold by hitting the 14-time champion with a Meteora.

Expand Tweet

The current WWE Women's Champion hit Flair with a hurricanrana off the top rope, and Bayley was about to follow it up with a dive, but she was distracted by a returning Asuka. In the end, Shotzi hit Bayley with a DDT to win the match for her team.

What did you think of this match? Sound off in the comments section below!

Will Brandi Rhodes return to the ring? We asked her here.