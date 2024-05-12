Charlotte Flair, Bayley, and several others react to absent WWE star's heartwarming personal post

Charlotte Flair, Bayley, and more wrestlers have reacted to an emotional message from an absent WWE Superstar today on social media. It is Mother's Day and many stars took to social media to share wholesome pictures with their kids

Carmella has not wrestled a match on WWE television since her loss to Bianca Belair on the March 6, 2023 edition of RAW. She has welcomed a newborn son to her family with her husband, SmackDown commentator Corey Graves, during her hiatus from the company. The veteran took to her Instagram today to share a heartfelt message on Mother's Day.

"Happy mothers day to the best mom, friend and gg a girl could ask for. i have a whole new appreciation for you now that im a mom. thank you for everything you’ve done and continue to do. 🥹🤍," she wrote.

Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Nikki Bella (Nikki Garcia), SmackDown ring announcer Alicia Taylor, and many more stars reacted to Carmella's message as seen in the image below.

Flair, Bayley, and more stars react to Carmella's post on Instagram.

WWE star Corey Graves provides Carmella update

SmackDown commentator Corey Graves recently shared an update on Carmella while the former champion is on hiatus from the company.

Speaking with legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Graves provided an update on his wife. He noted that she is doing very well and is "thriving in her motherhood era," and their son has the genes to become a WWE Superstar in the future.

"She is magnificent. She is thriving in her motherhood era. It's obviously Carmella's first. Our son Dimitri, he's just over four months old. He is a giant! He's got the genes to be the next WWE Superstar! But she's doing fantastic. She'll actually be around. She has a few appearances scheduled for WrestleMania week, which will be the first time she's been in the fold since stepping away to be pregnant," said Graves. [From 06:24 - 06:50]

You can check out the interview with Corey Graves in the video below:

Carmella has launched her own business this week and is keeping busy during her time away from television. Only time will tell when The Princess of Staten Island will return to the company.

