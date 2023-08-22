Charlotte Flair broke character in emotional moment at a recent event to hug WWE star who hinted at leaving

Charlotte Flair is one of the top stars in WWE and has established herself as a dominant figure. For the most part, although she has been a heel, she turned face recently and has been pursuing the women's title. However, during a live event show this weekend, she appeared to break character as she hugged Asuka, who's currently still officially a heel at the moment.

After Asuka turned heel, she won the women's title from Bianca Belair. Although she lost it at SummerSlam, she's still continuing as a heel, despite attacks from stars like IYO SKY and Bayley. It appears that she's on the verge of a face turn, but she's not officially gone through with it yet.

Asuka also recently tweeted that her "journey" was nearing its end. It appeared that this might mean that she was winding up her time in WWE and was hinting at retirement.

"This journey of mine will continue for a little while longer. Just a little more... little more... 👋 It's more precious time than ever."

At the recent event in Laval, Quebec, Asuka and Charlotte Flair lost to IYO SKY, who retained the WWE Women's Championship. But it was what happened after that got the attention of fans, with Charlotte hugging Asuka and raising her hand. A fan also noted that it appeared that she was soaking in what time she had with the star and was breaking character to do so.

Check out the photo below:

Expand Tweet

Since Asuka is still a heel, a hug between them does not necessarily fit the story.

While it's still not confirmed that Asuka meant that she was leaving, it was an emotional moment for the fans there.

Charlotte Flair has one thing she wants to do in her WWE career

In a recent interview, Charlotte Flair admitted that she wanted to get 17 world title runs to beat both John Cena and Ric Flair. She would then be the record holder for most world title reigns.

“So John Cena just tied my dad. So now I have Cena and my dad to beat. But no, I'm definitely chasing 17. And I think if, or when I break the record, it'll be like a woman did it in a male-dominated industry. And I hope that encourages women in all industries that we can do it all."

At the moment, pursuing IYO SKY, it remains to be seen if she can get the win.

