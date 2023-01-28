Charlotte Flair hilariously mocks former WWE official as she receives title shot on SmackDown next week

Multi-time Women's Champion Charlotte Flair ridiculed her current rival Sonya Deville with one emoji following SmackDown. WWE announced that The Queen would defend the title against Deville next week on the blue brand.

Before tonight's SmackDown kicked off, The Queen sat down with Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast. However, the interview went differently than planned because, during the closing moments, the former WWE official interrupted Charlotte and Satin.

Within a few seconds, officials came to the scene and confiscated Deville from the interview room. The night before the Royal Rumble, Flair told Pearce during a backstage segment that she intended to defend her championship against Deville.

The SmackDown Women's Champion took to Twitter to share a single waving hand emoji. Flair taunted a goodbye to Sonya Deville for getting kicked out of Ryan Satin's Out of Character podcast.

"👋 @SonyaDevilleWWE," The Queen wrote.

Bianca Belair was blessed for sharing the ring with Charlotte Flair at WWE RAW XXX

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair discussed her experience sharing the ring with Charlotte Flair at RAW XXX.

The EST and The Queen are currently at the top of their respective divisions on RAW and SmackDown. During the most recent edition of the red brand, the respective women's champions squared off in the ring, praising each other for their in-ring expertise.

Belair opened up about her RAW 30 experience in an exclusive interview with Emily Mae at Sportskeeda Wrestling. She praised Flair, stating to have always looked up to her.

"I'm so excited to be a part of RAW 30, you know, I put a 30 right there in my head to be like festive and celebrated and just to be a part of. And then to be able to get in the ring with the SmackDown Women's Champion, Charlotte Flair, I was excited for that because everybody knows that I've always looked up to Charlotte, and she's an amazing, an amazing competitor," Belair said.

Bianca Belair will defend her RAW Women's Championship against Alexa Bliss at the Royal Rumble. It remains to be seen whether she will be crowned champion at WrestleMania 39.

Similarly, if Sonya Deville triumphs and captures the SmackDown Women's Championship next week, she could face the winner of the Women's Royal Rumble match at WrestleMania 39.

