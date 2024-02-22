Charlotte Flair, Jade Cargill, and several others react to injured WWE Superstar's heartfelt update 

Charlotte Flair, Jade Cargill, and several others have reacted to an injured WWE Superstars heartfelt update today on social media.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 is this Saturday in Australia, and several key stars are missing due to injury. CM Punk suffered a torn tricep during the Men's Royal Rumble Match last month and will be out of action for the foreseeable future. Charlotte Flair suffered a torn meniscus, MCL, and ACL during her bout against Damage CTRL's Asuka last December on SmackDown. She is slated to miss an extended period. However, Ric Flair is confident that his daughter will return to action sooner than expected.

Shotzi took to Instagram today to share a heartfelt update after undergoing surgery for a torn ACL suffered in her match against NXT Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria. She noted that it went perfectly and is now on the road to recovery.

"DAY 2: Yesterday’s surgery went perfectly! He even saved my tattoo! Started rehab today. We are officially on the road to recovery! So thankful to have the best of the best working with me. @wwe," she wrote.

Charlotte Flair, Jade Cargill, and more WWE stars reacted to Shotzi's post, as you can check out in the image below.

Shotzi underwent surgery yesterday for a torn ACL.

WWE star reveals how Jade Cargill earned her respect

WWE RAW star Natalya believes Jade Cargill is going to blow everybody away on the main roster.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae in an exclusive interview last month, Natalya praised the former TBS Champion and claimed that she is passionate about the business.

Nattie noted that Cargill recently lost her mother but still took the time to train, and it made the veteran respect her even more.

"Jade [Cargill] is gonna blow everybody away. I think she is really passionate about this. I think she is gonna be good, I think she is gonna be really good. What really impressed me with Jade is that when she approached me about coming to train with us in the dungeon, she had just lost her mom. And I just felt like that showed... She was going probably one of the most difficult things a person could go through, but she was still showing so much passion for this and wanting to do this, and so much focus and so much drive. It really made me respect her even more," said Nattie. [From 01:10 onwards]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Shotzi was scheduled for an Elimination Chamber qualifying match against Tiffany Stratton, but the bout didn't take place due to the injury. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for the former NXT Tag Team Champion when she returns to action down the line.

