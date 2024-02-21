Charlotte Flair, Jade Cargill, and more stars react to returning former champion's cryptic message following WWE RAW

Charlotte Flair, Jade Cargill, and more stars have reacted to a former champion's interesting message following last night's episode of WWE RAW in Anaheim, California.

The field for the Women's Elimination Chamber is set following the Last Chance Battle Royal last night on the red brand. Raquel Rodriguez returned from a brief hiatus and won the Battle Royal to claim the final spot in the Women's Chamber match. She will be joining Tiffany Stratton, Naomi, Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, and Bianca Belair this Saturday in Australia. The winner of the bout will go on to battle the Women's World Champion at WrestleMania 40.

Last night on RAW, all of the competitors in the match took turns interrupting Becky Lynch during her promo. It resulted in a brawl, with Nia Jax standing tall at the end. Jax is scheduled to battle Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship this Saturday at Elimination Chamber.

Following last night's episode of WWE RAW, Naomi took to Instagram to quote Phil Collins' "In the Air Tonight" song and shared several images from this week's show. The veteran returned to the company as the second entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match on January 27.

WWE stars Jade Cargill and Carmella commented on Naomi's post. Charlotte Flair, Mia Yim, and AEW star Deonna Purrazzo also liked the post, as seen in the image below.

Stars and fans react to Naomi's message following RAW.

Jade Cargill reveals how WWE show will show fans how hard it is to be a wrestler

Jade Cargill believes Bianca Belair's new reality show with her husband, Montez Ford, will show fans how difficult it is to be a professional wrestler.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling at the premiere of Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez, Cargill noted that becoming a professional wrestler was not easy. She explained how it can be difficult to juggle both a professional and a personal life as a superstar.

"I think it is very important because people don't understand the hard work that you put into this career. Add that to being married, to have kids. Like all the hardship and struggles and the balance that you have to have in your personal life and on a professional level as well. I think people need to see how hard it is for this type of career." [From 03:01 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Charlotte Flair suffered a major injury last December and will be forced to miss this year's WWE WrestleMania. However, Ric Flair recently shared that he is confident his daughter will return before the recommended recovery time.

Who will you be rooting for in the Women's Elimination Chamber match this weekend? Sound off in the comments section below.

Lola Vice's red carpet outfit will make your jaw hit the floor. Click HERE