Charlotte Flair, Maxxine Dupri, and several others react to WWE star's incredible achievement

A popular star has taken to social media to share a major accomplishment and several WWE stars have shared their reactions as well.

Megan Morant currently serves as the host of WWE's The Bump and previously worked for the New England Patriots of the NFL. She shared on her official Instagram account today that she finished third in the Eugene Marathon with a time of 2:45:48. Morant shared several photos from the event as well, as seen in her Instagram post below.

"I said remember this moment 🥹❤️🙏 . 2:45:48 and 3rd overall at @eugenemarathon 🏃‍♀️ . Hayward Magic is REAL 💚💚💚💚," she wrote.

Charlotte Flair, Jackie Redmond, Sam Roberts, and Maxxine Dupri have all commented on Morant's post so far. Isla Dawn and Kayla Braxton have liked the post, as seen in the screengrab below:

Stars react to Morant finishing 3rd in the Eugene Marathon.

WWE star provides update on Charlotte Flair's injury

Bayle commented on Charlotte Flair's injury and noted that she knows how hard it is to deal with missing time.

The former Damage CTRL member defeated IYO SKY during Night Two of WrestleMania XL to become the new WWE Women's Champion. She will be putting the title on the line in a Triple Threat match against Tiffany Statton and Naomi next Saturday at Backlash France.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, The Role Model noted that she is excited about Charlotte Flair's return down the line and knows the veteran wants to get back inside the squared circle.

"I hate seeing people get hurt and injured and taken out, especially during this time of the year, and miss WrestleMania. Charlotte I've known for so long. I had her first match ever, so I was just in that position [injured] a couple of years ago and I know how hard it is. I'm excited to have her back, and I know she's itching for it," she said. [From 03:46 - 04:05]

You can check out Bayley's comments in the video below:

Charlotte Flair suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus last December but has been recovering well so far. It will be interesting to see when the former champion is able to return to the ring and on WWE television.

