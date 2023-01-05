Charlotte Flair's real-life heat with top WWE star is a good thing, EC3 claims (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar EC3 believes Charlotte Flair's long-standing issues with Becky Lynch are not necessarily a bad thing.

The former best friends famously fell out around the time of their 2018-19 on-screen rivalry. Last week, Lynch's ex-boyfriend Jeff Dye revealed that she used to talk to him about Flair legitimately getting angry with her about in-character remarks.

EC3 worked for WWE when Flair and Lynch headlined WrestleMania 35 with Ronda Rousey in 2019. On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, he explained why he keeps his private life away from the wrestling business:

"Here's rule number one for EC3. This is why I keep my trysts, my soirées, my relationships all outside of the toxic wrestling bubble, so someday my significant ex-other doesn't go on a podcast and talk about me behind the scenes and how I really felt about something, and who gives a rat's a**? Good [that Flair and Lynch have heat]!" [3:10 – 3:34]

EC3 thinks genuine problems in real life can be used to make storylines like Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair even better:

"People don't like each other? Good! People have animosity, anger? Good! People have emotions when they fight and they connect? Good, great, not everyone's best friends. Not everyone should be friends, not everyone should be liked. You should be hated and loathed by your opponents. You should be hungry. You should be mad somebody's catching fire, usurping you." [3:34 – 3:54]

Charlotte Flair was arguably presented as WWE's top female star between 2015 and 2018, with Becky Lynch often playing sidekick to her then-friend. After SummerSlam 2018, Lynch reinvented herself as The Man and became one of the company's most popular babyfaces.

Regarding Lynch's claim that Flair was worried about losing her spot, EC3 said wrestlers simply need to work harder to maintain their main-event positions:

"You [anyone who loses their spot] should be mad, though, at yourself because that means you're failing yourself because you have dropped the ball and somebody else has picked it up and ran with it, so you know what that does? It makes you better. You try harder, you work harder, or you have a hissy fit. I don't know how it went, but I love the fact people may not actually like each other in what is facilitated combat. That is a good thing." [3:54 – 4:17]

In the video above, former WWE writer Vince Russo also offers his unique take on the latest developments in the Flair-Lynch rivalry.

Another reason why EC3 thinks Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair feuding is good

Some of the best wrestling feuds revolved around two real-life rivals battling it out to prove who's best. Bret Hart vs. Shawn Michaels is a famous example of two people who genuinely disliked each other, yet they still had great in-ring chemistry.

WWE @WWE Go behind the scenes with @BeckyLynchWWE and @MsCharlotteWWE as these former friends prepare for a highly personal showdown at #SurvivorSeries 2021. Go behind the scenes with @BeckyLynchWWE and @MsCharlotteWWE as these former friends prepare for a highly personal showdown at #SurvivorSeries 2021. https://t.co/uOypdPChUp

In an era where most wrestlers get along behind the scenes, EC3 sees no problem with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair having legitimate heat:

"You go into a room, you settle it. What would attract people more to see a culmination of two people going at it? Would it be, 'Man, I think they really don't like each other. This is kind of interesting,' or would it be, 'Oh, they're pretending to hate each other saying scripted lines, and then later that night they're gonna take a group shot in the locker room saying how proud of each other they are for working so hard.' 'We worked so hard to create this.' No, man. Kayfabe lives, bro." [5:58 – 6:31]

Becky Lynch currently features prominently on RAW as a key member of the women's division. Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair returned to SmackDown last week after an eight-month absence and immediately won the SmackDown Women's Championship from Ronda Rousey.

Do you think the Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair rivalry is a good thing? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Poll : 0 votes