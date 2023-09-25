Charlotte Flair shares backstage image with John Cena following WWE SmackDown

Charlotte Flair recently shared a backstage photo with WWE legend John Cena following this week's episode of SmackDown.

The Queen made her presence felt during the WWE Women's Championship match this past Friday night. IYO SKY put the title on the line against Asuka, but Charlotte Flair made her way ringside at the start of the bout. Bayley tried to help SKY, but Flair attacked The Role Model. However, The Genius of the Sky emerged victorious after connecting with a Moonsault for the pinfall victory.

Charlotte Flair took to Instagram today to share a backstage photo with John Cena from this past Friday's edition of SmackDown. She noted that between the two of them, they are 30-time world champions and used Cena's catchphrase in the post seen below.

John Cena brutally attacked on WWE SmackDown

The Leader of Cenation and AJ Styles were attacked by The Bloodline this past Friday night on the blue brand.

Cena made his way to the ring for a contract signing to make the duo's tag team match against The Bloodline official for WWE Fastlane. However, Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso attacked Styles backstage. Sikoa hit him with a massive Splash, and the Hollywood star rushed backstage to help.

AJ Styles was taken away in an ambulance as The Bloodline made their way to the ring at the end of SmackDown. John Cena rushed the ring, but the numbers game quickly caught up to him, and he was beaten down.

This past Friday's edition of SmackDown went off the air with The Bloodline standing tall over The Cenation Leader. It was reported that LA Knight was supposed to rescue Cena during the segment, but The Megastar missed the show due to illness, and plans had to be changed.

Charlotte Flair has been hovering around the WWE Women's Championship on SmackDown for weeks. It will be interesting to see when she gets a title match against Iyo Sky moving forward.

