Charlotte Flair, Shayna Baszler, and several other WWE Superstars react to Ronda Rousey's major career update

Ronda Rousey hasn't wrestled for WWE since SummerSlam 2023 and has seemingly confirmed her exit from the company and competed for several other Indy promotions following her departure.

The former Women's Champion also recently revealed that she was writing her own book. She recently shared that her book was finished and she had got her hands on the hardcover of her book for the first time.

Rousey's book is set to be released on April 4th, just days before WrestleMania. A lot of women in the locker room have shown support for Rousey ahead of the release.

Natalya, Shayna Baszler, and Valhalla have sent messages of support to the former star following her update, while the likes of Shotzi, Kurt Angle, Tegan Nox, Raquel Rodriguez, Charlotte Flair, and several others have reacted to the post.

The former star's book is set to be released ahead of WrestleMania on April 4th, while her former co-worker Becky Lynch will see her autobiography released a week earlier on March 26th.

The two women know each other pretty well since they have stood across the ring from each other several times, and even made history when they main-evented WrestleMania 35 alongside Charlotte Flair.

It seems that the two women will be competing against each other one more time later this month when both of their books are publicly available.

Will Ronda Rousey ever make her return to WWE?

Ronda Rousey is one of the best-known female athletes in the world, she has been able to accomplish a lot in her career so far but it seems that she is currently enjoying life with her daughter Po.

Rousey seemed to have wrapped up her career in WWE when she lost to Shayna Baszler back at SummerSlam. In defeat, she put over one of her closest friends to her help in her earlier career.

Baszler has continued to dominate the Women's Division since her departure and has now found her place alongside Zoey Stark as the two women look to capture Tag Team Championship gold.

The door will seemingly always remain open to someone like Ronda Rousey, but she could be waiting for the time to be right for her.

