Charlotte Flair shows how she does not have any power in WWE

Charlotte Flair used Nikki Cross' storyline as an example to show that she does not have any power in WWE.

Charlotte Flair has enjoyed one of the most dominant careers in WWE's women's division. Her booking is always done in such a way to protect her character. Despite her in-ring prowess, her protected booking has always caused fans to speculate that she may hold some power behind the scenes.

During a recent interview with WrestleRant, Charlotte addressed speculation and rumors about her being a political operator and even provided an example to debunk the rumors. Flair used an example of her feud with Nikki Cross, who cashed in her Money in the Bank contract, thereby ending her feud with Rhea Ripley in an abrupt manner.

"I had no control of that," Flair explained, with interviewer Graham Matthews chiming in to note how widely believed it is that she wields that kind of power. "I'm saying it now, that's not — I don't have control ... I am so flattered that people think I have that much power. I'm very flattered. But trust me: I don't." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Charlotte Flair praised Ronda Rousey's contributions to women's sports

While Charlotte Flair has dominated the WWE ring, she hasn't had the global impact that Ronda Rousey has had. Ronda became a box office sensation during her time in the UFC where she dominated as the UFC Bantamweight Champion.

Speaking to The Ringer, Charlotte Flair was all praise for Ronda's contributions to the world of sport.

“The demeanor, the attitude. No one had ever seen that,” Charlotte said. “And then she went off to do Fast & Furious, Entourage, Sports Illustrated. She definitely paved the way, 100 percent. Serena and Venus [Williams, the tennis stars so famous you likely don’t need me to tell you their surname] obviously, as well. And I also think the U.S. women’s soccer team that won the Olympics. I think it was a combination of those things. But Ronda definitely opened doors.” [H/T - The Ringer]

Charlotte is set to defend her SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39 against Rhea Ripley in a match that has been three years in the making.

