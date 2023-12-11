Charlotte Flair, Tyson Kidd, and many other WWE Superstars react to 34-year-old's deeply personal post

It has been more than two years since Billie Kay was released from WWE and in that time the former IIconics member has since gone on to win Championships in IMPACT Wrestling and recently announced that she was expecting her first child.

Kay, whose real name is Jessica McKay revealed that she was expecting a son later this month and earlier today shared an update noting that she was now 39 weeks.

Earlier this week, the former Superstar shared a beautiful maternity shoot photo with the heartfelt caption: "Soon we will meet. Soon I'll be able to tell you how much I love you face to face"

Several WWE Superstars have since reacted to the update including Charlotte Flair, Tyson Kidd, Carmella, Raquel Rodriguez, Nikki Cross, Chelsea Green, former stars Renee Paquette and Xia Brookside.

McKay's former teammate Cassie Lee, who was known as Peyton Royce has also shared a message of several heart-eye emojis.

Jessica McKay isn't the only former WWE Superstar welcoming a child in 2023

There have been a number of babies born in the wrestling world over the past few weeks, with Carmella setting the trend in early November when she welcomed her son Dimitri.

Alexa Bliss was next as she welcomed her daughter Hendrix with her husband Ryan Cabrera on November 27th, before waiting a few days to announce her arrival publicly on social media.

Former WWE Superstar and current AEW wrestler Tay Melo announced that her daughter had arrived at the end of November, calling her Luna.

Former star Matt Riddle went on to announce that he had welcomed a son with his fiance Misha Montana on December 1st, the couple has called their little boy Matthew.

Everyone at Sportskeeda would like to congratulate all of the above stars on the latest addition to their families.

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.