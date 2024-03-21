Charlotte Flair, Zelina Vega, and more WWE stars react to The Rock's daughter Ava's update 

The Rock's daughter, Ava, was recently appointed as the new NXT General Manager by William Regal. She has shared a new post on social media, and several WWE Superstars have reacted.

Ava was a part of Joey Gacy's The Schism faction before it was disbanded. She has only competed in six matches before changing roles to an authority figure in the company. Her last match was a loss to Ivy Nile on the August 22, 2023 edition of NXT. Nile is now a part of the main roster and battled Rhea Ripley on the Day 1 episode of WWE RAW earlier this year.

Ava took to her Instagram recently to share a new photo and claimed that she is everyone's favorite general manager.

"Sincerely, your favorite gm," she wrote.

Elektra Lopez, Zelina Vega, Natalya, Tatum Paxley, Lash Legend, and more stars commented on Ava's post. Charlotte Flair, Mia Yim, and many others liked the post as well, and you can check it out in the image below.

Stars react to Raine's post on Instagram.

Bill Apter comments on Ava's future in WWE

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter has commented on Ava's future and does not believe The Rock has had any input on her career so far.

Speaking on an episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Apter noted that the company is still trying to find a role for Ava. He noted that she doesn't reference The Rock at all on television and time will tell what the promotion has planned for her moving forward.

"I think they're trying her out in a role and if it works out. great. There are a lot of fans who don't know that's his daughter. She doesn't use those names. Ava, she's not saying that she's Johnson, The Rock's daughter, or anything like that. It's not come up on TV. Good luck, let's see what happens, I hate to use a cliche, but time will tell," said the veteran. [0:36 - 1:36]

Ava Raine is only 22-years-old and has her entire career ahead of her. It will be interesting to see if she decides to return to the ring or remains an authority figure in WWE moving forward.

