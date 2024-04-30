Chelsea Green sends one-word message to Adam Pearce after WWE RAW exit

Chelsea Green wasn't happy with Adam Pearce celebrating her move to SmackDown during the 2024 WWE Draft.

Green is now a SmackDown-exclusive superstar. She was drafted to the blue brand on Night Two of the 2024 WWE Draft. RAW GM Adam Pearce has been 'feuding' with Green for quite some time now and was elated over her draft to SmackDown.

Chelsea Green noticed Pearce's happiness over her RAW exit and wasn't thrilled one bit. Here's how she reacted:

Green has been doing incredibly well with her 'Karen' character ever since making her WWE return at last year's Royal Rumble PLE. She soon adopted the gimmick of a 'Karen' and began complaining about the minutest of setbacks that she faced on WWE TV. The character instantly became a hit with the WWE Universe.

Chelsea also kicked off a 'feud' with RAW GM Adam Pearce and targeted him on social media over the most trivial issues. Green and Pearce's 'rivalry' received a positive response from the WWE Universe and fans will certainly miss their interactions now that they are on different brands. It remains to be seen how Green fares on the blue brand in the coming months.