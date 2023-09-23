"Cherish his appearances while we can," "I don't see anyone" - WWE fans react to official poster for Fastlane 2023

WWE fans have reacted to the official poster for Fastlane 2023.

The premium live event will take place on October 7th at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. John Cena recently returned to the company and is rumored to have a massive tag team match tonight on SmackDown.

It will be the veteran's first televised match since his loss to former United States Champion Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39 in April. Seth Rollins and Cena recently teamed up to defeat Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci at Superstar Spectacle 2023 but the event was not televised.

The official poster for WWE Fastlane 2023 was released today and John Cena is the featured superstar. You can check out the poster in the post below.

Wrestling fans took to social media to react to the poster and many joked that they couldn't see anyone due to Cena's popular "you can't see me" catchphrase. Another fan noted that people should cherish the legend's appearances in the company while they can.

Fans react to the Fastlane poster.

WWE SmackDown star Grayson Waller mocks John Cena

SmackDown star Grayson Waller took to social media today to poke fun at John Cena.

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 aired in London on July 1st. The Cenation Leader made a shocking appearance at the premium live event and teased bringing a future WrestleMania to the city. Waller interrupted and claimed that Australia would be a much better location to host the event. The two stars traded words before Cena planted Waller with an Attitude Adjustment to end the segment.

It was recently announced that WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 will take place at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia. Waller noted on social media that since his promo with the 46-year-old, there has been one premium live event announced for Australia, and zero announced for London. He ended his post by telling both John Cena and England to "suck it".

"Since this moment: PLE announced in London- 0 PLE announced in Australia- 1 . Suck it John 🇦🇺 Also England you can suck it too," posted Waller.

John Cena reportedly returned to the company due to the ongoing writers' strike in Hollywood. However, the writers and studios are reportedly nearing a deal, and it will be interesting to see how long Cena will be sticking around moving forward.

