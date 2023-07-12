"Class act" – Fans react to WWE star paying for Margot Robbie's meal

Margot Robbie recently spoke to Chris Van Vliet during a press tour for her upcoming movie Barbie. The Hollywood star revealed a heartwarming story about her friendship with John Cena, prompting fans to praise the 16-time WWE world champion.

Cena plays a small role in Barbie as a merman version of Ken. Robbie told Van Vliet that the WWE veteran agreed to appear in the movie after they bumped into each other at a restaurant in London. She also disclosed that he had already taken care of the bill when she tried to pay for her meal.

Fans reacted to the kind gesture on Twitter, with some using the words "class act" to describe Cena:

Cena has been married to engineer Shay Shariatzadeh since October 2020. Robbie married film producer Tom Ackerley in December 2016.

What did Margot Robbie say about John Cena?

This is not the first time that Margot Robbie has praised John Cena. The Australian actress often has nice things to say about the WWE fan favorite whenever she receives questions about him.

In the interview with Chris Van Vliet, Robbie elaborated on the circumstances surrounding her unexpected meeting with Cena in London:

"I did [have something to do with John Cena being in Barbie]. It was actually a fortuitous… It happened while we were shooting in London. I ran into him at a restaurant and we'd worked together before and I was like — actually I ran into him because I went to pay the bill and they were like, 'John Cena already took care of it,' and I was like, 'What?! Where is he?'" (H/T POST Wrestling for the transcription)

Robbie jokingly added that she initially "couldn't see him," referencing Cena's famous "you can't see me" WWE catchphrase. She did not think he would star in Barbie due to other commitments, but he found the time to join the cast at short notice.

