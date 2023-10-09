'Class response by HHH'- Fans react to 14-time WWE champion's comments regarding Edge's departure

WWE Hall of Famer Edge recently sent shockwaves across the world of professional wrestling when he showed up after the main-event on AEW WrestleDream.

It was later revealed that Edge, now going by his real name Adam Copeland, had signed a multi-year contract with AEW, hence ending his 25-year long journey with the Stamford-based company. WWE's Head of Creative, Triple H recently addressed The Rated-R Superstar's departure and revealed that there were no hard feelings. He was happy for Copeland, and felt that time was right for everyone to move on.

"It's time. Time was right for him, time was right for us. I think he had an amazing career and an amazing send-off here. I think he felt like he had done what there was to do. I wish him the best. He said it the other day. There's no animosity here. There are no hard feelings. He's doing what's right for him and his family, and I'm happy for him, very, very happy for him. I sent him that in a message," Triple H said.

Triple H also revealed that he had sent a message to Edge and wished him well. Fans have since reacted to this statement, and have praised 14-time WWE champion for his mature answer.

It will be interesting to see what AEW now has in store for Adam Copeland.

Triple H provided an update regarding Jade Cargill's WWE debut

Jade Cargill made her first on-screen appearance since signing for WWE at Fastlane.

During the press conference after the event, Triple H was asked about the former AEW star's potential debut. He revealed that Cargill would be making her debut when she felt ready.

"You don't want to put somebody in a position that they are sort of ready for it, you wanna make damn sure they are ready for it. So no matter what happens, she's going to knock it out of the park. So when is that [Jade's debut]? Not sure. Where she's gonna go? Not sure. I can tell you this, there are a lot of people internally here that are in charge of each brand, everyone wants her, everyone is chomping at the bit to work with her, and I think that is going to create some incredible programming, but I think when she's ready, she's gonna be huge," Triple H said.

It will be interesting to see what WWE and Triple H have in store for the talented star.

What did you make of Triple H's remarks regarding Edge's departure? Let us know in the comments section below.