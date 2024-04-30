CM Punk accused of making former WWE Champion's life "hell" during his first run with the company

A top WWE Superstar has fired brutal shots at CM Punk, accusing him of making his life, as well as that of many others, a living "hell" back in 2011. The said performer is none other than Punk's arch-nemesis, Drew McIntyre.

McIntyre delivered a promo on the latest episode of WWE RAW where he complained about being drafted to the red brand in the third round. The Scottish Warrior also took some potshots at Punk, following which the latter's music hit, and the crowd came to its feet. However, the Second City Saint did not come out but was instead seen sitting in the luxury box in the crowd.

An irate McIntyre made his way out of the ring to find CM Punk. By the time he reached though, Punk had made his way to the entrance ramp and was on his way to address fans. The former AEW World Champion vowed to return and make Drew McIntyre's life a "living hell" when he was fit.

Now, McIntyre has reacted to Punk's promo by taking to X/Twitter. The Scottish Warrior mentioned how Punk had made his life "hell" back in 2011 as well during his first tenure with WWE. Drew McIntyre added that while others might have forgiven him and got along well with him now, he was not one among them.

"You made my life (and a bunch others) hell back in 2011. They might be cowards now and play house with you. But that doesn’t work me brother. In 2024 you’re my b**ch."

Check out Drew McIntyre's original tweet here.

Expand Tweet

With Punk also staying on RAW, it is safe to say a match between him and McIntyre could come to fruition once the former is medically cleared to wrestle.

Drew McIntyre recently inked a new WWE deal

For the last several months, rumors had been swirling about Drew McIntyre's WWE deal soon coming to an end and the two parties not agreeing. Even though McIntyre has been one of the most prominently featured stars, fans had been concerned about his potential exit if things did not fall in place.

Expand Tweet

However, a few days back, The Rock confirmed that McIntyre had agreed to a contract extension. Following that, a report emerged that noted the former World Heavyweight Champion's deal was for three years. It was also mentioned that he received a significant pay bump, and was now making close to $4 million every year.