CM Punk aims another dig at AEW and cuts promo on Drew McIntyre: "You should worry about who I'm becoming"

Night Two of WrestleMania 40, as expected, didn't end without a few twists. Drew McIntyre lost the newly-won World Heavyweight Championship to Damian Priest thanks to CM Punk. The Second City Saint spoke about the incident after the WWE PLE and even cut a phenomenal promo directed at the Scottish superstar.

After defeating Seth Rollins in another solid match, Drew McIntyre basked in the glory of winning the world title in front of a packed crowd. CM Punk was on commentary throughout the match and watched as Drew McIntyre taunted him with his title while standing at the announcer's table.

Punk swept McIntyre off his feet and unloaded a barrage of strikes with his arm brace. Damian Priest's music hit and Señor Money in the Bank successfully cashed in the contract to end McIntyre's reign within minutes.

While reviewing the biggest moments on ESPN, CM Punk was at his unfiltered best as he ridiculed Drew McIntyre for wrestling twice and losing the more important match on the evening.

Punk also seemingly referenced his reported backstage reputation in AEW by jokingly telling Charlotte Flair to stay quiet when she quipped about him creating problems.

"Listen, listen, just keep your voice down, I don't cause problems everywhere I go [seemingly referencing his alleged backstage issues in AEW]. I just, I wanted to make Drew interesting. I wanted to show him what's important isn't on the internet; what's important is inside that building. And those people, after his two matches, yes he had two, he won one, he lost the more important one, they were chanting 'CM Punk.'" [7:22 - 7:50]

CM Punk was then told to cut a promo on Drew McIntyre, and the former WWE Champion didn't disappoint.

Punk promised to continue making Drew McIntyre's life miserable and push his rival to "lose his mind." It might not have been on WWE TV, but Punk, as always, delivered another fine promo.

"Drew McIntyre prayed for me to be injured; he prayed for it to happen. He asked for help. He looked above and said, 'God, please take CM Punk out so I can main event WrestleMania 40. I don't pray for things to happen; I make them happen, and I'm going to keep this up until Drew loses his mind. This is my house. I came back here to prove it. Everybody is worried about who I was and who I am now; you should worry about who I'm becoming." [From 8:40 onwards]

Charlotte Flair says CM Punk has brought the best out of Drew McIntyre

The relationship between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre visibly amused The Queen, who had a pretty hilarious reaction to the controversial Money in the Bank cash in.

Charlotte Flair felt the WWE stars probably have a love-hate equation and specifically praised Drew McIntyre's drive to be one of the best in the world.

Flair admitted that she'd seen a different side of McIntyre since Punk's return - a more motivated and inspired version of The Scottish Warrior.

"There is a fine line between love and hate, between Drew and Punk, I think [laughs]. I've seen how hard Drew has worked and to see Punk bring out a different side of Drew; that's my takeaway. I haven't seen Drew this inspired, this good, this real until Punk showed up. That means something." [From 8:00 onwards]

CM Punk is currently injured, but the highly-anticipated feud with Drew McIntyre already has enough narratives to become one of WWE's hottest angles. He might be around on TV often, but fans can't wait for Punk to get cleared to compete, especially after what happened at WrestleMania XL.

