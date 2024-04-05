CM Punk attends major show outside of WWE

CM Punk has been spotted at a wrestling event today outside of WWE. The 45-year-old is currently out of action due to a torn triceps but will appear at WrestleMania XL this weekend.

The controversial star was let go by All Elite Wrestling last September and had a lot to say about the promotion earlier this week. After his tenure in AEW came to an unceremonious end, he was given a hero's welcome during his WWE return at Survivor Series 2023.

He appeared destined to headline the first WrestleMania of his career but was bitten by the injury bug during the Men's Royal Rumble match. He tore his triceps and will be out of action for the foreseeable future, but will be serving as the guest commentator for the World Heavyweight Championship match between Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL.

GCW Bloodsport X is taking place today and Shayna Baszler will be in action at the event. CM Punk has also been spotted in the crowd at the event and you can check it out in the post below.

WWE star admits he was wrong about CM Punk

AJ Styles and CM Punk may not be the best of friends, but The Phenomenal One has disclosed that he really wants to work with the veteran.

Styles was a guest on The Ringer Wrestling Show at WWE World today and opened up about Punk's return to the company. He noted that he has friends in All Elite Wrestling and was expecting issues when Punk returned. However, he admitted he was wrong about the former AEW Champion and added that he looks happy to be in the company.

"Past performance predicts future behavior, right? Some over at AEW are my best friends. Love 'em, trust 'em, know 'em. I was expecting a problem when he came here and I was wrong. The guy looks like he is happy to be here. He looks like the guy that I want to step in the ring with and tear the house down with," he said.

You can check out the video below:

Drew McIntyre has continued to take shots at CM Punk while he recovers from injury. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the two stars moving forward.

