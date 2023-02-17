"CM Punk back to WWE confirmed" - Twitter erupts after latest update on Triple H targeting huge signing

Triple H and CM Punk had a well-documented series of issues during the latter's time in WWE. That has not stopped fans from speculating that the Second City Saint could return to the company after the latest update regarding a free-agent signing.

CM Punk's status in AEW has been largely unknown since the Brawl Out incident in September 2022. Since then, there has been plenty of speculation, but nothing concrete has emerged. There have been a few reports about the possibility of the Voice of the Voiceless potentially returning to WWE.

Meanwhile, former IWGP World Champion Jay White is reportedly on his way out of New Japan Pro Wrestling and is a target for Triple H. Dave Meltzer recently reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the Stamford-based company is targeting a much bigger free agent signing.

Fans naturally went wild while trying to predict who the free agent could be. Other than CM Punk, other names thrown in the mix included Kota Ibushi and Kenny Omega.

Former WWE star EC3 recently spoke about CM Punk

EC3 had a lot of hype surrounding him when he joined WWE. However, his booking was questionable, and he never reached his full potential. The former Impact World Champion recently spoke about CM Punk and how the global wrestling juggernaut restricts talent from truly prospering.

"The absolute dream (is) to be the person that makes it so high up the WWE where you leave on your own terms because you've had to deal with some bad writing. Some bad booking. Some bad attitude. Some terrible people. Some deception. You've had to deal with so much to get to a point in the WWE where you can leave on your own terms, succeed elsewhere, and know you can go back anytime, and you don't have to do what they are telling you to do. You are bigger than the brand. Kudos, congratulations. Unless I'm fully behind what we're doing, why would I do it?." [4:32 - 5:11]

He further added:

"I think that's what Punk wanted. I think he wanted to leave to eventually be able to come back so that he could say, 'Na, I don't want to do that!'" [6:23 - 6:30]

CM Punk's exit from the Stamford-based company was highly acrimonious. However, if he were to return with Triple H in charge, it will be a major coup for the Game.

