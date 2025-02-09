CM Punk, Buddy Matthews, Damian Priest, Tiffany Stratton, and others react to progress update from Rhea Ripley

WWE is on the Road to WrestleMania 41, and Rhea Ripley is training hard for her championship defense. Amid uncertainty over her next challenger, Ripley looks to be preparing for any and all threats, and her colleagues are taking notice. Buddy Matthews, Damian Priest, CM Punk, and Tiffany Stratton are among those publicly reacting to The Eradicator's latest photo update.

Rhea just passed the one-month mark of her second reign as Women's World Champion. Ripley is facing potential WrestleMania Vegas challenges from names like Charlotte Flair and Bayley, while the RAW women's division also has a permanent target on her back. She's also keeping an eye on who wins the Women's Elimination Chamber match to earn a 'Mania shot.

The 28-year-old posted an impressive gym photo on Instagram today, noting that her look remains under construction.

Trending

"Under construction [female construction worker emoji] [hammer and wrench emoji]," Ripley wrote with the photo below.

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

Several stars have reacted to Ripley's post. While Tiffany Stratton, CM Punk, Chelsea Green, Damian Priest, Buddy Matthews, and others acknowledged the photo with a like, others took the time to drop a comment.

As of this writing, Natalya, Nikkita Lyons, Tatum Paxley, Jessika Carr, Ivy Nile, Maxxine Dupri, and a few brands and a superfan have commented. The Queen of Harts praised Ripley in a two-word reply.

"Looking fierce!!!!" Natalya wrote.

Screenshot of wrestler reactions to Rhea Ripley's photo (Photo Credit: Rhea Ripley/Instagram)

Rhea Ripley set for WWE RAW

WWE will return to the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville for Monday's RAW. Below is the updated lineup:

CM Punk to address Elimination Chamber

AJ Styles returns as RAW Superstar

Dakota Kai and IYO SKY vs. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez

Women's Elimination Chamber Qualifier: Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria

Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria Men's Elimination Chamber Qualifier: Logan Paul vs. Rey Mysterio

Logan Paul vs. Rey Mysterio Rhea Ripley, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, Dominik Mysterio, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, and Gunther listed to appear

WWE will be at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, for next Friday's SmackDown. Ripley has been advertised for some blue brand events lately but is not scheduled for next Friday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback