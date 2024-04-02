CM Punk claims Vince McMahon would have banned his current WWE look

CM Punk and Vince McMahon are two of the most polarizing figures in WWE history, and at one time they were friendly. Punk recently claimed how his former boss would have reacted to his current look.

The Second City Saint infamously walked out of WWE in January 2014, and for years it was believed by many that he would never return. Fast forward to 2021, Punk returned at 45 years old with a much different look, but one most were familiar with from his controversial AEW run.

Speaking on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani Punk made an interesting comment on how he would not be allowed on WWE TV with a grey beard if Vince McMahon were still in power. The 45-year-old made the remarks after discussing how people can be at times.

"People will be like, 'Oh, you're old! Oh, you're this! Oh, you're that!' This grey hair... I find it comic, people will be like, 'Why don't you dye your beard? You look old!' And I'm like, 'F**k you! I earned this s**t! Like, all these scars, like, I earned this s**t!... They'll criticize these things, all these things that I've done wrong... the way I look, the way I act, this, that, but they don't realize that all those faults make me who I am. That's who CM Punk is," he said.

Punk continued and said that his current look is proof that Vince McMahon is no longer with the company, as he seemingly was against the idea of wrestlers having grey hair.

"I'll just keep being me, you know? So...grey beard, old, grizzled... that's me, that's the phase I'm in right now. I think trying to change your appearance and all that other stuff, I think lends to a little bit of insecurity and all that stuff, and I look at this [points to beard] as like, a Vince thing. I would never be allowed on TV looking like this. This [points to beard] means he's gone. [laughs] You know? Sometimes I look at it and I go, 'Yeah, yeah. I don't look like... 2007 CM Punk, and I go, 'Good. Good,'" CM Punk said. [From 2:40:31 to 2:41:10]

Punk also disclosed his brief meeting with McMahon at WWE HQ in Stamford, CT. He also likened Vince's scandal to the Chris Benoit tragedy.

CM Punk will be part of WrestleMania XL

CM Punk is currently not clear to compete due to a tricep injury he suffered earlier this year. Punk was rumored to face Seth Rollins at this year's Show of Shows, however, those plans were nixed and now Drew McIntyre is set to face Rollins this weekend in Philadelphia.

While many thought CM Punk would miss this year's 'Mania, he returned to RAW last week in Chicago and released that he is set to be a guest commentator on Night Two of WrestleMania 40 during the Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins match for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Expand Tweet

The former AEW World Champion is currently not advertised for the go-home edition of RAW but it is possible that he could make an appearance. Meanwhile, McIntyre took another shot at Punk on social media earlier today.

Poll : Who will win at WWE WrestleMania XL? Seth Rollins Drew McIntyre 0 votes View Discussion