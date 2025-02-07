CM Punk, Damian Priest, Jade Cargill and others react to major Alexa Bliss announcement ahead of WWE SmackDown

Alexa Bliss made her WWE return at Royal Rumble last weekend and it seems that her contract issues have now been wrapped up. Reports suggested that the former Women's Champion was negotiating a new deal and now it's been confirmed that she has signed a new five-year contract with the help of Paradigm Talent Agency.

Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley confirmed that Bliss had signed a new deal with his help and she has since confirmed this on social media with their latest post announcing that Bliss has joined the agency.

Trending

Paradigm represents a lot of current WWE Superstars including CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Tiffany Stratton, Liv Morgan, Damian Priest, and Jade Cargill and it seems that several stars are happy with the announcement.

Many WWE stars have reacted to the announcement (Screengrab from the post's comments section)

Natalya, CM Punk, and Nikki Bella have sent messages congratulating Bliss, while Damian Priest, Jade Cargill, Torrie Wilson, and Isla Dawn have all reacted to the update.

Where does this leave Alexa Bliss?

There had been rumors about Alexa Bliss since before her WWE return with many fans expecting Bliss to return and align with The Wyatt Sicks. There were several key tributes to Bray Wyatt as part of her return and it seems that she has now been moved over to SmackDown to align with the group.

Bliss and Uncle Howdy were building towards a storyline when she was taken off WWE TV and it seems that they could now unite and continue to pay tribute to Wyatt on the blue brand.

It will be interesting to see if Bliss finally makes her return to SmackDown as part of tonight's show. The Wyatt Sicks were moved to the brand a few weeks ago but have not appeared since. They could have been waiting for Alexa Bliss to make their official SmackDown debut.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback