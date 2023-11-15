CM Punk, Edge and several other wrestling stars react to WWE legend's surgery update

Several wrestling stars, including CM Punk and Edge, have reacted to a WWE legend's unfortunate health update.

Rey Mysterio was attacked by Santos Escobar last Friday on WWE SmackDown. Mysterio's right leg got caught in between the ring post and the steel steps during the ambush. Escobar put on the final touch by kicking the steps as Mysterio screamed in pain, with Zelina Vega rushing to his aide.

It seems like it was a way to write the Hall of Famer off television. He announced on Tuesday via Instagram that he underwent knee surgery. He had the procedure in Birmingham, Alabama, under the care of Dr. Jeff Dugas, who is WWE's Associate Medical Doctor.

Former WWE superstars such as CM Punk, Edge, Kurt Angle, and Andrade El Idolo reacted to the news, while Mercedes Mone, Angel Garza, and Charlotte Flair commented on the post.

It's unclear how long Rey Mysterio will be out due to the knee injury. Mysterio has had knee problems throughout his career and even underwent surgeries multiple times.

WWE rival reacts to Rey Mysterio's surgery update

While plenty of superstars and wrestling personalities reacted to Rey Mysterio's surgery positively, Santos Escobar kept kayfabe alive for once. Escobar shared Mysterio's post on Instagram and wrote the following caption:

"DON'T. COME. BACK."

In Mysterio's absence, Santos Escobar has plenty of options to take his frustrations out. Escobar can face Carlito, who planted doubts in his mentor's mind. He could also go after Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde, but it would not be surprising if he brought back Legado del Fantasma.

