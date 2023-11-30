CM Punk should face 10-time World Champion one more time, according to WWE Universe

CM Punk made a thunderous return to WWE in nearly ten years at Survivor Series WarGames in his hometown, Chicago, this past weekend. Well, the wrestling world is eagerly hoping to see that Punk's return must lead to a rematch against the 10-time World Champion.

Back in 2013, The Second City Saint was involved in a feud with Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman by his side. At SummerSlam that year, the two men locked horns in a No Disqualification Match.

The closing moments of the epic war between The Beast Incarnate and The Best in The World saw the latter star clutching Heyman in a submission maneuver that led to Lesnar's advantage to pick up the win.

The Wiseman has served his loyalty to Roman Reigns ever since The Bloodline faction formed. back in 2020. During the feud between Cowboy Brock and The Tribal Chief, Heyman stood by Roman.

Since CM Punk has now returned to WWE, the company has been uploading the 45-year-old star's matches from his last run. A few moments ago, the Stamford-based promotion shared the full match of SummerSlam 2013 between The Beast and The Straight Edge Superstar.

Well, the WWE Universe wasted no time in demanding that the company should run back the rivalry between CM Punk and Brock Lesnar one more time in a rematch.

Check out a few WWE fan reactions below:

As of now, Lesnar is on a hiatus following his last encounter against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023. The American Nightmare defeated Brock and the two men shared a moment of mutual respect after the bout.

WWE Hall of Famer has a surprising reaction to CM Punk's blockbuster return

Hall of Famer Mick Foley has commented on The Best in the World's return to World Wrestling Entertainment after almost a decade.

While speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast, Foley shared that CM Punk's comeback to the Stamford-based promotion would be his last run in his professional wrestling career.

The WWE legend also mentioned that he hopes CM Punk finds a way to enjoy his time with the company upon his return.

"This is going to be Punk's last run and I hope he finds a way to enjoy it. I believe he'll do whatever he needs to do to be as good as he possibly can be... I know this guy has torn the house down over the course of a few decades now and I know he has the pride to tear it down again. I just hope, as a human being, that Phil will enjoy it and rise to the occasion of the big moments so that we as fans are talking about what we should be talking about when those matches are over and not some extracurricular activity," he said.

Only time will tell if Brock Lesnar makes his return to WWE to any of the upcoming premium live events and runs back the rivalry with The Straight Edge Superstar.

