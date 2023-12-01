CM Punk should finally have a first-time-ever bout against 9-time champion, according to WWE Universe

The rumors came to life after CM Punk made his big return at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event under Triple H's regime in Chicago. The comeback of The Best in the World has made rounds among fans to speculate potential opponents for him ahead of his time in the Stamford-based promotion.

Among the likes of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, a nine-time WWE champion has also joined the list of facing Punk in a first-time-ever program according to the wrestling world.

The name in question is Kevin Owens who won the Universal Championship (x1), NXT Championship (x1), Intercontinental Championship (x2), United States Championship (x3), RAW Tag Team Championship (x1), and SmackDown Tag Team Championship (x1).

For those unaware, KO and The Straight Edge Superstar had some private real-life heat during their time in Ring of Honor (ROH). The two men disagreed backstage over The Prizefighter's wrestling gear and the quality of his matches.

Keeping water under the bridge, the former Universal Champion recently broke his silence on CM Punk's return. Owens shared that he wants to have fun and if the former AEW star has that mindset, he is great with it.

The WWE Universe took notice of the 39-year-old star's comment on Punk's comeback. Fans have suggested that the two former World Champions could finally collide against each other for the first time and settle their beef inside the squared circle.

Check out a few fan reactions below:

Drew McIntyre seemingly teases a feud with CM Punk following his WWE return

The homecoming of The Best in the World has ignited a simmering tension among top WWE Superstars.

Before Punk appeared in front of the WWE Universe at Survivor Series, Drew McIntyre had already stormed out of the ring after he suffered defeat alongside The Judgment Day in the WarGames match.

A testament to his fierce headbutt to the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins on Monday Night RAW, the 38-year-old star shared a graphic image of his bloodied forehead with a cryptic message borrowed from CM Punk's iconic theme song, "Cult of Personality."

"Look in my eyes, what do you see...," McIntyre rwrote.

Check out the tweet here.

It remains to be seen whether it will be Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens, or Drew McIntyre to lock horns with The Straight Edge Superstar ahead of his time in World Wrestling Entertainment.

Do you want to see Kevin Owens vs. CM Punk in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

