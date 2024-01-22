CM Punk hilariously fires shots at Bayley and former WWE Superstar

CM Punk has poked fun at Bayley and a former WWE Superstar ahead of this week's edition of RAW.

Tomorrow night's episode of the red brand will take place in New Orleans and is shaping up to be a massive show. CM Punk and Cody Rhodes will meet face-to-face on the final episode of RAW before Royal Rumble 2024. Both stars will be competing in the Men's Royal Rumble match on January 27.

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins reportedly suffered an injury during his title defense last week against Jinder Mahal and will be addressing the crowd tomorrow night.

Bayley and former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Moné, were spotted at TNA's Hard to Kill event last weekend on January 13. CM Punk took to his Instagram story to share an image of the two stars and joked that they looked like local criminals, as seen in the image below.

"Just caught the two hooligans stealing catalytic converters in my neighborhood," he wrote.

Injured WWE star gives honest take on CM Punk's return

Braun Strowman has revealed his thoughts on CM Punk's return to the promotion.

Speaking with Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Strowman noted that he has heard mixed things about the controversial star. However, The Monster of All Monsters added that he would form an opinion on the 45-year-old when he meets him down the line.

"He's doing his job," Strowman said. "At the end of the day, our job is to put eyes on the product and butts in seats, and, well, it looks like he's doing it. I've heard mixed reviews from multiple people on what kind of person he is. I'll find out when I meet him, and he can get in line and get these hands just like anybody else." [3:53 – 4:07]

Strowman is currently out of action with an injury and has undergone successful neck fusion surgery.

Both CM Punk and Cody Rhodes are determined to win the Men's Royal Rumble match and earn a title shot at WrestleMania 40. It will be fascinating to see what transpires during the promo together tomorrow night on WWE RAW.

