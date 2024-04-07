CM Punk hilariously trolls WWE star ahead of WrestleMania

CM Punk hilariously trolled a WWE Superstar ahead of WrestleMania XL tonight. Although the veteran is out of action with an injury he will nevertheless make an appearance at WrestleMania XL as a special guest commentator.

The 45-year-old returned to the company at Survivor Series 2023 and received a thunderous reaction from fans. He even made it to the final two of the Men's Royal Rumble Match but was eliminated by the eventual winner Cody Rhodes.

Unfortunately for Punk, he suffered a torn tricep during the Rumble match and will be out of action for the foreseeable future. However, The Second City Saint will be at ringside as the special guest commentator for the World Heavyweight Championship match between Seth Rollins and Drew Mcintyre on Night Two of The Show of Shows.

Ahead of Night One of WrestleMania XL, CM Punk took to social media to poke fun at WWE interviewer Jackie Redmond. He made fun of her shoes and having to stand on a platform for television in the photo seen below. You can check out Punk's post on Instagram by clicking here.

Punk pokes fun at Jackie Redmond on Instagram.

WWE Hall of Famer praises CM Punk's segment on RAW

CM Punk returned to RAW last month in Chicago but was interrupted by Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins. It was decided during the segment that Punk would be at ringside as the special guest commentator for the World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania XL.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine show, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long praised the segment. He said that it was outstanding and noted everyone appeared to be very comfortable during the promo.

"That was just outstanding. That was well written, and it didn't take a lot to write it because I could see that some of it was not written. Some of it was actually real.... Those promos were outstanding. Everybody was on time. There's certainly a change there, and the change looks good. You can see in the guys like Punk, Drew, and them, when they were cutting their promos, they were so comfortable," said Long [6:02 – 6:29]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

Drew McIntyre has done a great job of keeping his rivalry alive with CM Punk as the veteran recovers from his injury. It will be fascinating to see which WWE Superstar walks out of WrestleMania as the World Heavyweight Champion.

