CM Punk interviews his biggest fan following WWE NXT

A WWE NXT star has shared an interview with CM Punk today on social media.

Punk made his stunning return to the promotion one month ago today at Survivor Series 2023. The controversial star showed up following the Men's WarGames match and got a thunderous ovation from the fans in Chicago. NXT star Cora Jade is a massive fan of CM Punk, and a video of her meeting the star while she was a child has gone viral.

Cora Jade shared a new video with CM Punk on her Instagram story in which she was asked to name her favorite WWE holiday traditions. Jade stated that she loved meeting superstars during the holiday tour and showed an image of her meeting Punk back in the day.

Punk then revealed that his favorite Christmas tradition would be putting up the tree with his wife, former superstar AJ Lee. You can check out the full video in the post below.

Injured WWE Superstar wants to face CM Punk

Braun Strowman recently disclosed that he would like the opportunity to face CM Punk in WWE.

Strowman is currently out of action with an injury and has undergone neck fusion surgery. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the big man noted that Punk is bringing viewers to the product, and that is good for business. Strowman added that he would happily beat Punk down in the ring if the opportunity came about down the line.

"Like I said, Punk's fresh back in WWE after a 10-year hiatus. He's causing a ruckus in the ratings. Whatever is good for business is good for me because, at the end of the day, the company's making money, which means I'm making money, and that's what we're all here to do. This is a job. At the end of the day, this is our job, we go out there, and if that means going out there and whipping CM Punk's a**, then I'm gonna go out there and whip his a**." [0:42 – 1:04]

Punk returned to the world of professional wrestling after seven years away on AEW Rampage in 2021. However, his time in All Elite Wrestling was marred by controversy, and he had multiple injuries in the promotion as well. It will be fascinating to see if Punk can win the Royal Rumble next month and go on to main-event WWE WrestleMania 40.

