CM Punk, Jade Cargill, and several others react to absent WWE star's major career update

CM Punk, Jade Cargill, and many more have reacted to an absent WWE Superstar's major career announcement. The promotion has been dealing with many injuries as of late, but one star has been cast in a major project outside of the company.

Charlotte Flair will be appearing in an upcoming independent horror film titled You Lose You Die. She reacted to the news earlier today on Instagram and claimed that fans will be in for a treat when they see the movie. CM Punk, Jade Cargill, and many more stars have reacted to Flair's post on Instagram so far. The reactions have been overwhelmingly positive by Flair's peers and you can check it out in the image below.

Stars react to Flair being cast in upcoming movie.

Charlotte Flair suffered a significant injury last December in a singles match against Asuka. She tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus during the match and still has not returned to action.

WWE SmackDown star provides update on Charlotte Flair's injury

WWE Women's Champion Bayley recently shared an update on Charlotte Flair as she recovers from her unfortunate injury suffered last year.

The Role Model successfully defended her title last weekend at WWE Backlash 2024 in France. She defeated Naomi and Tiffany Stratton in a Triple Threat match to retain the title. Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview last month, the veteran stated that she hated to see people get injured and miss time. She added that Flair is itching to return to the ring and she is looking forward to having her back:

"I hate seeing people get hurt and injured and taken out, especially during this time of the year, and miss WrestleMania. Charlotte I've known for so long. I had her first match ever, so I was just in that position [injured] a couple of years ago and I know how hard it is. I'm excited to have her back, and I know she's itching for it," said Bayley. [3:46 – 4:05]

You can check out the video below:

Ric Flair has recently claimed that his daughter could be back in action before anyone expects. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Charlotte Flair and when she will be able to return to WWE.

