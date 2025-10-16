CM Punk no longer Best in the World: WWE legend crowns 29-year-old star instead

  • home icon
By Ishan Dubey
Modified Oct 16, 2025 06:40 GMT
The Voice of the Voiceless CM Punk (Image via WWE's Official YouTube and Rhea's Instagram)

CM Punk has been called by many names throughout his pro wrestling career. One of the most iconic nicknames that he's had is "the Best in the World". However, Punk may have crowned Rhea Ripley as the new holder of the title.

During a live event in Melbourne, Punk shared the ring with Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY where he praised both women. While addressing the fans, Punk also said that he can't call himself the Best in the World now that he's standing in the ring with Rhea.

"I think there's a lot of people in the audience tonight that weren't born the last time I wrestled in this building. Honestly might be standing in the ring with two of them. Yeah they like to call me the Best in the World but these two, ladies and gentlemen, these two bad*ss ladies. If I'm in the ring, I cannot say that I'm the Best in the World. Especially standing next to the Australian born, I've been wanting to do this for a long, long time get ready; always serving continuous brutality. See that's how we circumvent things in the States ladies and gentlemen." Punk said.
He added:

"Legitimately, coming back here after 12/14 years is a real treat. I hope you enjoyed yourselves tonight . It's always my pleasure and honor to be able to share the locker room and get to do fun things like this with two gigantic superstars who I love and respect very much. So as much as I want to say, "Hey play Cult of Personality", tonight belongs to the ladies. Tonight belongs to the Best in the World Rhea Ripley. "
It's great to see CM Punk praise Rhea so much in her home country of Australia.

CM Punk is the new #1 contender for the World Heavyweight Championship

Punk defeated LA Knight and Jey Uso in a Triple Threat match on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. He is now the new #1 contender for Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship.

The two will potentially face each other at the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event on November 1 in Salt Lake City. However, no official announcement for the match has been made considering the rumours surrounding Rollins' in-ring status.

It will be interesting to see if CM Punk can finally win back the World Heavyweight title.

