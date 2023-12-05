CM Punk must dethrone top champion, but only on one condition, according to WWE Universe

The WWE Universe believes that CM Punk should be the one to dethrone a current champion following his massive return to the company after almost a decade. However, the fans have also outlined a specific condition for the title change to transpire.

At Survivor Series: WarGames, The Best in the World made his earth-shattering return to WWE, and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins was clearly upset about it.

On an episode of Monday Night RAW, The Visionary broke his silence on the matter, stating he wouldn't waste his breath on the 45-year-old star who had tried nothing but to tear down WWE in the past few years.

This got the wrestling world excited about a potential feud between Rollins and Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship. The 37-year-old star has successfully defended his titles against the likes of Drew McIntyre, Jey Uso, Finn Balor, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, and Bron Breakker.

Wrestle Features on Twitter (X) recently asked fans if they think CM Punk should dethrone Seth Rollins. Interestingly the wrestling world wants The Straight Edge Superstar to take off the World Heavyweight Championship from The Visionary, but only if Judgment Day's Damian Priest cashes his Money in the Bank contract on Punk.

The Archer of Infamy is yet to cash in his MITB contract. He came close to doing so at Survivor Series with the help of Rhea Ripley, but unfortunately for Priest, Randy Orton intervened and the former United States Champion was left hanging.

Given that CM Punk is considered the top candidate to dethrone Seth Rollins, the WWE Universe wants Damian Priest to finally pull the trigger on his MITB contract.

CM Punk is set to make his return on WWE SmackDown this week

On last week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, the company showcased the 45-year-old star's return to WWE as the most widespread moment on social media with 95 million views across all platforms.

The showcase was followed by an announcement of The Best in the World's comeback to the blue brand this week. Even Punk stated that he was looking forward to this week's WWE SmackDown.

Nick Aldis was successful in signing Orton to the blue brand. as the 14-time World Champion decided to go after The Bloodline. This means that the RAW General Manager Adam Pearce will move mountains to sign CM Punk to his brand.

Fans await a reunion between the former WWE Champion and Paul Heyman in the form of an epic segment on the upcoming SmackDown episode. We'll have to wait and see if Punk goes after Seth Rollins for his title on Monday Night RAW.

Do you want to see CM Punk dethrone Seth Rollins only for Damian Priest to cash in? Sound off in the comments section below.

