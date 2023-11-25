CM Punk non-compete clause before WWE Survivor series: What is known - Reports

Some details have recently come to light regarding CM Punk's non-compete clause ahead of WWE Survivor Series.

CM Punk surprised the wrestling world when he first signed with AEW in 2021 and debuted on Rampage. Punk's promising AEW run soon turned sour after he had numerous backstage problems, which culminated in an altercation with The Elite.

This resulted in all the members involved receiving suspensions for the incident. While The Elite returned after a couple of weeks, Punk's suspension lasted several months. Finally, The Straight Edge Superstar returned on the debut episode of AEW Collision.

Punk still couldn't stay out of any controversy, and got himself suspended again, this time after a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at AEW All In. Following this incident, Tony Khan released Punk from his AEW contract. After his release, Punk has made a few public appearances, which raised questions regarding whether he had a non-compete clause.

According to Fightful Select, they have reportedly now learned about the former AEW star's non-compete clause "one way or another". While Punk had stated that he will be free for two months during his first post-AEW appearance, it is still unclear whether he is under a non-compete clause.

CM Punk still has heat in WWE

It's no surprise that CM Punk didn't leave WWE on the best of terms. The reasons for his departure was made public. To make matters worse, Punk took shots at The Miz after his appearance on Fox.

Earlier this year, Punk made a backstage appearance in WWE while still under AEW contract, and he spoke to The Miz and also shook Triple H's hands. However, Fightful Select is reporting that Punk still has backstage heat in the company, and there are a lot of amends to be made.

While there was a bit of optimism after Punk's backstage visit earlier this year, the report suggests that this didn't last long after what transpired in AEW.

It remains to be seen if Punk will ever return to the company, given the amount of heat he has backstage.

