CM Punk playing new role at WrestleMania XL once his injury heals is possible, says WWE personality 

WWE personality Peter Rosenberg claimed CM Punk hosting WrestleMania XL is possible.

The Best in the World returned to the Stamford-based company last year, a few months after his controversial AEW departure. He was rumored to square off against the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL. However, Punk suffered a significant injury during the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match. Hence, he would be out of action for several months.

Last Thursday, Punk appeared as an analyst on the WrestleMania XL Kickoff panel. When a fan suggested on the Cheap Heat podcast that the former World Heavyweight Champion could host this year's Show of Shows while sidelined with his injury, the WWE personality stated it is possible:

"Something like that is possible. And by the way, didn't we just say that? Didn't we just say on the podcast, like, why can't Punk be around? There's no reason he can't be around," he said. [24:53 - 25:06]

WWE legend addressed potentially facing CM Punk

After his return to the Stamford-based company, CM Punk was rumored to face WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin in a dream match at WrestleMania XL.

In an interview with ESPN, Austin commented on possibly going head-to-head against The Best in the World:

"I like Punk, and I think Punk likes me. So, as long as he can take a [Stone Cold] Stunner. I consider him a great friend, a great guy and a great wrestler who's had a great career. We'll see," he said.

It will be interesting to see how the company will use CM Punk during his in-ring absence. Recent reports suggested The Best in the World could work in a commentary role while recovering from his injury.

Would you like to see CM Punk host WrestleMania XL? Sound off in the comments section below.

