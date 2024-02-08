CM Punk provides a major update ahead of WrestleMania XL press conference in Las Vegas

CM Punk will miss WrestleMania XL due to a tricep injury. However, it looks like the former WWE Champion will attend the press conference for the show today.

At the 2023 Survivor Series Premium Live Event, Punk made his return to WWE after nearly a decade. He finally competed in his first televised match at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event by entering the men's Rumble bout.

Taking to his Instagram Story, Punk hinted at traveling to Las Vegas, the city hosting the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event.

Check out a screengrab of Punk's Instagram Story:

Expand Tweet

CM Punk has become "injury prone," believes Konnan

According to wrestling veteran Konnan, CM Punk has become "injury prone" after wrestling for a long time. The former WWE Champion tore his right tricep during the men's Royal Rumble match. He also picked up a few injuries during his AEW tenure.

On Keepin' It 100, the WCW veteran said Punk had been wrestling "physically," much like Bryan Danielson and Eddie Guerrero for decades:

"So he's been through like 27 years, grinding on the road, going through ROH, that physical style. That's always been his like, 'I'm the best.' He wrestles physically, and it's catching up with him like it has with Bryan Danielson, like it did with Eddie Guerrero, like it did with a lot of people. That's a rough style to maintain for 20-plus years. And what they [WWE] have right now is a guy who is injury-prone," said Konnan.

Expand Tweet

Following Punk's injury at Royal Rumble, he addressed the WWE Universe, confirming that he will miss this year's WrestleMania. The self-proclaimed Best in the World was seemingly set to face Seth Rollins at The Show of Shows after their brief confrontation on an episode of Monday Night RAW.

On the RAW after Royal Rumble, he was confronted by Drew McIntyre. The Scotsman proceeded to attack CM Punk's injured arm, planting the seeds for a feud.

What are your thoughts on Punk missing WrestleMania XL? Sound off in the comments section below.

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE