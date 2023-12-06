CM Punk provides update on his "best friend" amid WWE RAW absence

WWE Superstar CM Punk recently provided an update on his "best friend" amid his absence from this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

After making a surprise return at Survivor Series WarGames 2023, Punk was present on the following episode of the red brand, where he cut an incredible promo. However, the WWE Universe was expecting him to show up on this week's Monday Night RAW as well, but much to the fans' dismay, The Straight Edge Superstar was nowhere to be seen.

CM Punk recently uploaded a few Instagram stories with his dog, Larry Talbott, while Queen's famous song "You're My Best Friend" played in the background.

The Second City Saint spent quality time with his best friend, Larry, relaxing under the sun. Punk even provided an update later on and said he could not go p** because Larry was sleeping on his leg.

You can check out his Instagram stories uploaded by a fan on Twitter below:

A former WWE writer believes CM Punk did not show up on RAW because he might have had other commitments

On the most recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, the former WWE head writer Vince Russo said that CM Punk might have had a prior commitment, which could be a reason for his absence from television.

"If they signed Punk last minute, I'm assuming maybe he had another commitment for tonight, okay, but Chris do you know what would happen if this were the old days and they signed somebody and all of a sudden, we have Monday Night RAW and there was a prior commitment? Do you know what they did? They paid those people off. They cut them a check. So, they were happy, those people understood, you know, that so-and-so was signed, and that's what you did," Vince Russo said.

The former head writer also mentioned that WWE used to pay off third parties if their wrestlers had any prior commitments before signing a contract.

"So, I'm assuming bro, unless they are absolute dead-brain idiots, I am assuming that Punk had another commitment, maybe they signed him late, but like I said Chris, in the past you just paid off that third party. That's what you did," Vince Russo said.

The Straight Edge Superstar is reportedly listed as a free agent on the Stamford-based promotion's internal roster, which is the reason he is all set to show up during this week's episode of SmackDown to decide which brand he is going to choose.

