CM Punk reacts to impressive Rhea Ripley moment on WWE RAW

CM Punk has reacted to an impressive Rhea Ripley moment from the Day 1 edition of WWE RAW last night in San Diego.

Punk was backstage for Day 1 but did not make an appearance during the show. The 45-year-old is scheduled to appear during next week's edition of the red brand and has already announced that he will be participating in the Men's Royal Rumble match on January 27.

Rhea Ripley successfully defended her Women's World Championship against Ivy Nile last night on RAW. Ivy Nile gave it everything she had and was very impressive in the bout, but the Eradicator planted Nile with the Riptide for the pinfall victory.

During the match, Ripley got Nile up in the Electric Chair and slammed her face-first onto the ring apron. WWE shared a clip of the impactful move and you can check it out in the Instagram post below.

CM Punk took to social media to react to the impressive move by Rhea Ripley. The veteran and NXT star Nikkita Lyons liked the post as seen in the image below.

Former WWE writer predicts major twist for CM Punk

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently pitched an interesting storyline for CM Punk on WWE television.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo predicted that Punk would emerge victorious in the Men's Royal Rumble match and go on to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. However, Russo claimed that WWE might have Seth Rollins win at WrestleMania 40 to see how Punk handles the situation:

"I don't think he can since he said he's gonna win it... It's the old Bret Hart thing. I guess whatever they gonna do with Cody, he's not gonna have to win the Royal Rumble to get a shot at Roman Reigns. But you cannot have Punk say he is gonna win it and then not win it... Here's why you really can't do that: because I have a feeling that they are gonna put Rollins over Punk because that's gonna be the big test, bro," said Russo. [2:01 onwards]

CM Punk made his return to professional wrestling in 2021 with All Elite Wrestling. Unfortunately for wrestling fans, his time with the promotion did not go as planned and he was fired in September 2023. It will be interesting to see how the controversial star's run in WWE plays out in the months ahead.

