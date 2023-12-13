CM Punk reacts to major WWE announcement

CM Punk just reacted to a major WWE announcement involving him.

Punk has made headlines since returning to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames. The Straight Edge Superstar has since appeared on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT Deadline as he contemplated which brand he would join.

This week on RAW, Punk announced that he would be joining RAW. Following this, it was reported that he would step into the ring at a WWE live event on 12/26 against Dominik Mysterio at Madison Square Garden. This announcement turned fans' heads again, and the Voice of the Voiceless has also reacted to it.

The former WWE Champion took to social media to reshare an Instagram story of himself posted from Madison Square Garden's official account, indicating that he was ready to face Dominik Mysterio.

CM Punk and Seth Rollins break viewership record on RAW

This past week on RAW, Punk, and Seth Rollins came face-to-face for the first time since his return to the company. The confrontation broke a viewership record.

According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, this segment received the highest quarter-to-quarter viewership growth for a segment on RAW since 2022, with 1.88 million viewers.

"The in-ring promo with CM Punk and Seth Rollins was by far the most-watched quarter-hour of last night's Raw. 1.88M viewers, 0.62 P18-49 rating on a show that averaged 1.47M, 0.46. It had the advantage of being the only quarter-hour with no ad breaks, but it had stronger quarter-to-quarter growth (+25%) than any Raw quarter-hour since at least early 2022 which includes many ad-free quarters in non-ad-free hours/shows," wrote Thurston.

It looks like Punk is continuing to break records weeks after his return, which proves that his return is best for business.

