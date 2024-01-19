CM Punk reacts to Randy Orton saying he "can’t really judge" him

CM Punk has reacted to Randy Orton's latest comments about him in a WWE interview.

In a recent appearance on WWE's The Bump, The Viper opened up on Punk's return at Survivor Series: WarGames. Orton said he was happy to see Punk return to WWE and added that he's "a hell of a worker." He also said that he couldn't judge him for his controversial nature.

CM Punk noticed Orton's comments on WWE's Instagram story and reacted to the same with a sticker in his own Instagram story.

Check out Punk's story below:

CM Punk's latest Instagram story

What exactly did Randy Orton say about CM Punk?

Orton made his return at Survivor Series: WarGames and participated in the Men's WarGames match. Many fans believed that Punk's return after nine years overshadowed Orton's return.

Orton opened up about Punk's controversial nature and said he couldn't judge the veteran as he has had his fair share of controversies.

Here's what Orton said about Punk during his appearance on WWE's The Bump:

“I haven’t been around him for a decade. I remember back in the day, of course, before he left. He had a little bit of a, I guess a dark cloud over him in the locker room, but so did I. So did I. So I can’t really judge, can I? We both had our sh*t that we were going through, and for whatever reason, and I think now, he’s changed."

Orton continued:

"He’s matured. He’s more mature. I think us pro wrestlers are never really mature, but he’s more mature than he was, as am I. I think that when I saw him in Chicago, shook his hand, gave him a little hug, and it was nothing but sincere. We were both happy to see each other, and I want him to do great here. I think the feeling is mutual," he said. [H/T Fightful]

Punk could be seen waving at Orton from the Survivor Series: WarGames entranceway, with The Viper waving back at him. The Straight Edge Superstar will look to secure a WrestleMania main event spot by winning the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match.

Orton will compete in a Fatal Four-Way match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the same night.

What do you think of Orton and Punk returning to WWE on the same night? Sound off in the comments section below.

