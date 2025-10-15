CM Punk reveals recent issue that broke him

WWE star CM Punk revealed a recent issue that crushed him today on social media. The former AEW star became the number one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship by winning a Triple Threat match this past Monday on RAW.

CM Punk took to his Instagram story today to note that he was broken up about not being able to perform in Australia last year due to injury. He stated that the past few days have been incredible and praised the crowd for their passion. You can check out his message in the Instagram post below.

"Australia. Perth. Melbourne. I was crushed over a year ago when I was injured and missed visiting you all. The last few days have been unforgettable. Love the passion and the noise. See you next Tuesday," he wrote.

Punk sent an interesting message today on social media. [Image credit: CM Punk on Instagram]

The 46-year-old defeated LA Knight and Jey Uso to become the number one contender for Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship. The Vision betrayed Rollins this past Monday night on WWE RAW and beat him down at the end of the show. It has since been rumored that Rollins is dealing with a legitimate injury following his victory over Cody Rhodes at WWE Crown Jewel.

Vince Russo reacts to CM Punk's victory on WWE RAW

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes Seth Rollins will lose the World Heavyweight Championship before defending it against CM Punk.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo suggested that Bron Breakker should be the star to dethrone The Visionary. He added that Punk should then have to challenge Breakker for the World Heavyweight Championship and noted that it would be something new on WWE television.

"I think what's going to happen is because, bro, seriously, they're going to go to the well again with Punk and Rollins. You guys are going to go there again. I would assume, bro, I would assume one of these two guys, probably Breakker, I mean, I would always assume it's Breakker [who] is going to take [the belt]. If it were me, I'd have Breakker take the belt off of Seth and then Breakker and Punk, because at least that's something new. But my god, they can't go back to that CM Punk-Seth Rollins well," Russo said.

You can check out the video below:

Triple H claimed that Punk had something to prove earlier this week and revealed that he was on the poster for Saturday Night's Main Event on November 1. Only time will tell if The Voice of the Voiceless can capture the World Heavyweight Championship in the weeks ahead.

