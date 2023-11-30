CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Brock Lesnar cited as possible reasons for unique Paul Heyman comparison made by legendary 18-time WWE champion

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently compared Paul Heyman to the legendary chess player, Bobby Fischer.

Fischer was one of the greatest chess players known to the world, and he had secured his place as the 11th World Chess Champion. His brilliance led him to win many major championships throughout his life.

Taking to social media, former tag team champion Bully Ray compared a member of The Bloodline, that being Paul Heyman, to Grandmaster Fischer, as he hinted at the former's excellent mind games in the business.

Bully Ray also referenced CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Brock Lesnar, as he went on to heap praise on Heyman.

"@HeymanHustle is the f** Bobby Fischer of Pro Wrestling. Punk, Brock, Roman. Check mate. @BustedOpenRadio," wrote Bully Ray.

Check out Bully Ray's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Bully Ray suggests a surprising staredown at WrestleMania involving Paul Heyman

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently suggested a surprising staredown that he would like to see happen at the upcoming WrestleMania, which would involve The Wiseman, Paul Heyman.

While speaking on an episode of the Busted Open Radio podcast, Ray mentioned that he would love to see a special moment at WrestleMania, where three of the big superstars of the industry, Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and CM Punk, have a staredown with Heyman standing in between them.

He further detailed how exciting and impactful it would be, as all three stars were once managed by Heyman.

"I'll tell you what. There is a moment. We talk about WrestleMania moments, but there is a moment that I would love to see play out in a WWE ring one day. I would love to see Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and CM Punk in a three-way staredown, a la the good, the bad, and the ugly, with Paul Heyman standing right in the middle of the ring. What a story that is. What a moment that three of the biggest names of the past 20 years, Brock even more, all managed by Paul Heyman." [16:33 - 17:07]

It will be interesting to see if WWE will consider having such an impactful moment at WrestleMania or not.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video How Stone Cold was born in 2 minutes