CM Punk's first match after WWE return was "very special" to Hall of Famer for one major reason

A Hall of Famer has opened up about CM Punk's first match after his WWE return. He said the match was &quot;very special&quot; to him for a specific reason.Rey Mysterio is the latest to comment on CM Punk's WWE return. Punk walked out of the WWE in 2014 after his frustrations with the company reached a boiling point. Many people thought that the Straight Edge Superstar would never return to the sports entertainment juggernaut again since he stayed away from the ring for seven years. He made his return to professional wrestling by debuting on AEW Rampage in 2021. However, he quickly started having problems with the Jacksonville-based promotion, which caused him to get terminated. A few months after his exit from AEW, Punk made his shocking return to WWE at Survivor Series 2023. His first match after his return was against Dominik Mysterio.Roots of Fight took to social media to post a video of Rey Mysterio, stating that when Punk left the WWE, he knew the Straight Edge Superstar would be back in the company.&quot;I'm glad the Punk came back. [I'm] hoping that one day, we get to step in the ring together like we did back in 2002. We all go down this path that sometimes can be very hectic, very tiring, stressful at times, you know, it happened to me in 2014. After being with WWE for so many years, it's like I was tapping out. I had had enough, my body was telling me, 'Okay, you've had enough.' I left and came back and when Punk left, I knew that one day he would come back.&quot;He further added that Punk's first match back in WWE was against Dominik Mysterio, which was very special to him, considering that when the Second City Saint first left the company, Dom was just a kid. The fact that Punk trusted Dominik meant a lot to the Hall of Famer.&quot;Not mention, his first match when he returned was against my son and to me, that's very special. It brings back flashbacks again to Punk singing happy birthday to Aalyah, my daughter, who at the time was 9 or 10 years old and Dom was only 13, 14 years old at the time, so you go back and you think about that like wow! CM Punk had his first match back with the WWE against Dominik Mysterio. He was just a kid when he left. So, that's pretty cool man. It is very exciting for me as a parent to see the growth of my son and to see how Punk gave Dominik the trust and stepping in the ring with him&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostVince Russo says there are no credible opponents for CM Punk and Drew McIntyre if they win at Saturday Night's Main EventDrew McIntyre is set to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. On the other hand, CM Punk will face off against Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship. However, a former WWE writer believes there might be a problem for creative after Saturday Night's Main Event.Speaking on Writing with Russo, Vince Russo said that WWE has booked itself into a corner since there are no credible opponents left if CM Punk and McIntyre win their respective matches.&quot;So they put Punk over, and say they put Drew over, okay? Who are their opponents, bro? Set this out, Drew would have just worked with Cody, do they book Randy Orton against Drew? I mean, that's the problem, bro, there's nowhere for them to go. That's what creative is, bro. Creative opens up avenues, creative opens up roads. When there's no creative, this is the problem you're constantly going to run into.&quot; Russo said.It will be interesting to see if CM Punk will be able to regain the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event.If you use the quotes from the first half of the article, then link back to the source with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.