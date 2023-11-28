CM Punk's first WWE promo after nearly a decade "sucked", according to 42-year-old star

CM Punk's WWE return seemed impossible to many, but it finally happened when The Second City Saint returned on Survivor Series. He appeared on this week's RAW following the event and cut a promo. A former champion also saw the promo and shared his thoughts on X.

In 2014, CM Punk left WWE after he made his last appearance at the Royal Rumble event. After years of inactivity, he finally signed with AEW and worked with the promotion for nearly two years before he was finally released due to backstage altercations with the talent.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, CM Punk cut his first promo for the company in nearly a decade and closed the show. However, former Intercontinental Champion Ryback reacted to The Second City Saint's first promo for the promotion. Check it out: Link.

"Happy Tuesday and wishing everyone a great day. That @CMPunk promo f*****g sucked! #Hungry"

CM Punk almost got Ryback fired from WWE

Ryback was one of the most popular faces in the promotion from 2012 to 2015, when he also had an undefeated streak on WWE's main roster. However, the streak ended when he feuded with CM Punk, who was the world champion at the time.

Ryback and Punk had issues behind the scenes, which were exposed to the world after The Big Guy left the promotion. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ryback recalled how he was almost fired from WWE due to CM Punk and Paul Heyman. Check it out:

"He's [Vince McMahon] not in a good mood. Punk and Heyman had just left. God knows what they had just got done telling him... We sit down and Vince is furious with me... He goes I don't know if I should send you to NXT... Fragile Phil wanted me fired, wanted me off the roster, wanted me gone. He did not like the threat of Ryback." (From 2:40 to 4:35)

The highlight of Ryback's career was the time when he won the Intercontinental Championship inside Elimination Chamber. Sadly, he lost the title to Kevin Owens a few months later.

