CM Punk's friend responds to the star getting hate over WWE return

CM Punk recently returned to WWE at Survivor Series in Chicago after nearly a decade.

The signing of The Best in the World soon became one of the most discussed topics in the entertainment world as fans rejoiced over his return. Yet, a small fraction criticized the move, citing Punk's recent fallout with AEW as a factor.

Punk's close friend, Domino Cliff Compton, recently took to Instagram to address the negativity surrounding the return of the former AEW World Champion. He supported his friend, emphasizing Punk's kindness, generosity, and love for his fans.

Compton compared Punk and the renowned American singer Axl Rose, noting their exceptional talent and the simultaneous backlash they faced.

"Over the last several days I’ve received countless hate messages about my story posts. The majority of them involved the colossal success of the WWE return of CM Punk. For over a decade I watched my best friend get slandered non stop. Phil is one of the kindest and generous people I know. I stood next to him at his wedding and he cried with me when my dog died. Phil loves his fans. I’ve read some of the most ridiculous lies about him and we always have a good chuckle over them. He’s a lot like Axl Rose, super talented and hated but still the best!!" Compton wrote.

Check out Domino Cliff Compton's Instagram post below:

CM Punk is reportedly a 'free agent' in WWE.

CM Punk made his much-anticipated return to WWE's television programming when he cut a promo to close this week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

Despite appearing on the Red brand, his affiliation with the RAW roster isn't confirmed yet. Reports indicate that Punk is currently designated as a 'free agent' on the internal roster, implying that he could appear on SmackDown if required.

"CM Punk doesn't have a brand. Internally on the WWE roster, Punk is listed as a 'free agent', which would mean Punk can pop up on any of the brands," PWInsider reported.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based company has in store for the Best in the World.

What did you make of the report of CM Punk being listed as a free agent? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video How Stone Cold was born in 2 minutes