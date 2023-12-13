CM Punk's "I'm home" comment called a "crock of sh*t" by two-time World Heavyweight Champion

A WWE veteran has made it clear that he doesn't believe CM Punk's claim that he is home.

Punk made his massive WWE return at the 2023 Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event. He later cut promos on RAW as well as SmackDown, opening up about his return.

On the latest edition of Busted Open, former TNA World Champion Bully Ray opened up about CM Punk's RAW promo, where he said he was home. Ray didn't believe Punk's words and had the following to say:

“Stop! Because when Punk says, ‘I’m home,’ it sounds like a crock of s*** to me. You can’t call someplace home that you’ve gone on record to say caused you mental and physical harm, so I would much rather see Punk talk about being back in WWE rather than home. When Punk says home, it doesn’t come across as genuine to me.” [H/T WrestlingInc.com]

Bully Ray's opinion of CM Punk's SmackDown promo

Punk's RAW promo didn't sit well with many folks, while his SmackDown promo received big praise from the WWE Universe. Bully Ray had an interesting comment regarding Punk's appearance on the blue brand.

"Punk made me believe, by the way he manipulated the crowd, that ‘RAW’ and ‘SmackDown’ were two different entities — at least for that moment. There were people like, ‘No, we don’t want you on RAW,’ as if we’re to believe that that crowd doesn’t watch RAW. Of course, they do, but they’re cheering for SmackDown as if they don’t have access to ‘Raw’ in their local TV stations.”

Punk is all set to face Dominik Mysterio in two back-to-back bouts on December 26 and 30. His ultimate goal is to win next year's men's Royal Rumble match and head to his first-ever WrestleMania main event.

