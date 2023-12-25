CM Punk's return at Survivor Series 'overshadowed' Randy Orton's WWE return, according to former star

Former WWE Superstar Heath Slater recently shared his thoughts on CM Punk's monumental comeback at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023.

After almost a decade away from WWE, The Best In The World stunned the world with his return, greeted by an uproarious homecoming in Chicago. Another legendary superstar, Randy Orton, also made a comeback at the same event, marking his first appearance after recovering from a serious injury that kept him out for around eighteen months.

During a recent appearance on Rewind Recap Relive, Slater expressed that while CM Punk's return was incredible for fans worldwide, he believed it might have been better timed separately from Orton's return. Slater felt that The Viper deserved a standout moment of his own, which was somewhat overshadowed by Punk's return in the show's closing moments.

“I mean, it’s a thing in the wrestling world with the fans and the popularity of it. I mean, it’s a cool moment. Come on, man, it’s been a decade, pretty much. It’s a cool moment. Do I wish that they would have done it at WarGames? No, because I feel that Randy should have had a great moment, too. Because Randy is amazing. He’s one of those Hall of Famers, icons, legends. If you sculpt out what a superstar should be, it’s Randy. I feel like it overshadowed Randy’s moment. But, it was a cool moment, of course.” [ H/T Ringside News ]

Heath Slater spoke about the reported 'backstage drama' after CM Punk's WWE return

In that same interview, Heath Slater spoke about the backstage tensions that reportedly emerged following the Survivor Series event.

The former WWE Tag Team Champion acknowledged that these incidents occur, emphasizing the crucial aspect of managing such situations. Ultimately, he concluded that regardless of what unfolds, the moment remained an exciting highlight for the fans.

“The whole backstage drama, BS drama, it’s there. We all know it’s there. How will it be handled now? Who knows? I guess we’ll see. He can burn bridges, but he can re-build them. Who knows? Who the hell knows? For the fans and the people who watch WWE, cool moment.” [ H/T Ringside News ]

Following his return, CM Punk confirmed his participation in the upcoming Royal Rumble Match. Meanwhile, Orton has set his sights on The Bloodline, holding them accountable for his hiatus from the ring.

Do you agree with Heath Slater's recent remarks? Let us know in the comments section below.

WWE Hall of Famer accuses AEW of favoritism here