Bianca Belair defeats long-time rival on WWE SmackDown; sends a message to current champion

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Bianca Belair collided with her former rival Bayley in the main event of the show. The EST of WWE is set to take on IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship at Crown Jewel this Saturday.

On the go-home episode of SmackDown, it was announced that Damage CTRL was barred from ringside during the main event. During the match, Bayley immediately went for the attack after the bell rang. Bianca hit her with a corner shoulder block.

She then performed two vertical suplexes, followed by a kick-up. Belair did a handspring moonsault for a two count. The Role Model exited the ring, and her opponent chased after her ringside. Bianca then planted her on the mat with three consecutive bodyslams.

Bayley grabbed her hair and sent Bianca Belair head first into the ringpost. The babyface took her out with a backbreaker, followed by two running shoulder blocks. Belair hit a standing spinebuster and took down Bayley with a superplex. The Damage CTRL leader grabbed her hair, and she countered with the hair whip. Belair then planted Bayley with the KOD to win the match.

Expand Tweet

After the bout ended, Bianca picked up Bayley for the KOD at ringside. She sent a message to IYO SKY, telling her that this was for her at Crown Jewel. Belair then sent The Role Model through the announcer table.

Do you think Bianca Belair will dethrone IYO SKY? Sound off in the comments section below!

Bully Ray sends a one-word message to Sting right here