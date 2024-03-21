CM Punk sends five-word message ahead of WWE RAW return

CM Punk has shared a five-word message ahead of his return to WWE RAW next week in Chicago. The controversial star is currently on the shelf with a torn triceps injury suffered during the Men's Royal Rumble match in January.

Punk was fired by All Elite Wrestling, to the dismay of many wrestling fans last September. He returned to WWE at Survivor Series 2023 and seemed well on his way to maineventing the first WrestleMania of his career. However, Punk went down with a torn triceps, and Drew McIntyre took credit for the injury. The 45-year-old will be appearing on RAW next week on the road to WrestleMania XL.

The former AEW Champion took to his Instagram story today to share a video of himself working out while rehabbing his injury. He joked that he was getting goofy today and included an image of the iconic Disney character. You can check out CM Punk's video on his Instagram story by clicking here:

"Getting goofy today. Let's go!" he wrote.

Punk shares new video on Instagram.

Injured WWE Superstar comments on CM Punk's return

Braun Strowman has not competed since last May and has undergone successful neck fusion surgery. It remains unknown when the big man will be able to return to the ring.

Speaking with Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview last December, The Monster of All Monsters commented on CM Punk's return to the company. Strowman noted that Punk is making the company money, and he would have no problem facing him in a match down the line:

"Like I said, Punk's fresh back in WWE after a 10-year hiatus. He's causing a ruckus in the ratings. Whatever is good for business is good for me because, at the end of the day, the company's making money, which means I'm making money, and that's what we're all here to do. This is a job. At the end of the day, this is our job, we go out there, and if that means going out there and whipping CM Punk's a**, then I'm gonna go out there and whip his a**." [0:42 – 1:04]

CM Punk remains one of the most talked about professional wrestlers, even though he is not appearing on WWE television. Only time will tell if anyone confronts the veteran during his appearance on WWE RAW next week.

