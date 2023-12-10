CM Punk shares backstage photo from SmackDown with former champion showing off a real-life friendship

CM Punk appeared on WWE SmackDown after nine years this week, and he ensured that he made an impact. He lived up to his promo skills and showed the fans why he may be the Best in the World at what he does. Now, the Cult of Personality took to his social media account to share a photo of himself with former Women's Champion Bayley.

The Straight Edge Superstar returned to Stamford-based company at Survivor Series two weeks ago. Moments before the show went off the air, Punk's music hit the Allstate Arena in Chicago, sending the WWE Universe into a frenzy. A report claimed that not many knew of his return, which could be seen in the reaction of an irate Seth Rollins.

On this week's SmackDown, CM Punk cut a promo to let the WWE Universe know that he had arrived and addressed the fact that not many stars were happy to see him back. Punk also stated that he did have friends backstage who welcomed him with smiles.

The former WWE Champion took to his Instagram profile to share a story with Bayley. The selfie showcases that The Role Model was one of the people who were happy to see him and let the world know that they are friends in real life.

Punk and Bayley at SmackDown

Why does Seth Rollins not like CM Punk?

Seth Rollins was furious when he saw CM Punk walk onto the stage at Survivor Series. The Visionary was seen hurling expletives at the Cult of Personality and telling him to leave.

During a recent interview, Rollins was asked where his issue with the former WWE Champion stems from. The Visionary replied:

"He said some really bad things about me. Talked down about me for years, and the company, for years. I'm talking some really bad stuff. Called me a bootlicker and cr*p like that. You don't know me. You don't know what I stand for. I'm a loyal person, and I felt pretty insulted by a lot of the ways he treated me, treated the place I work for, treated friends that I worked with."

Over the past few weeks, both stars took shots at each other on weekly programming and during interviews. It will be interesting to see how the company builds this feud in the coming weeks.

